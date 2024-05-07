Russia initiates military exercise in response to Western threats

(MENAFN) In response to perceived provocations and threats from Western entities, Russia announced on Monday its initiation of preparations for a military exercise involving the deployment of the country's non-strategic nuclear weapons. The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement detailing the commencement of preparations for the forthcoming exercise, which is set to involve missile formations from the nation's southern military district, alongside the participation of its aviation and navy components. Notably, the statement underscored that the exercise had been sanctioned by President Vladimir Putin himself, emphasizing its strategic significance in enhancing the readiness of Russia's non-strategic nuclear forces to execute combat missions.



According to the statement, the primary objective of the exercise is to bolster the operational readiness and proficiency of Russia's non-strategic nuclear forces through comprehensive training activities. These activities will encompass a range of drills and maneuvers aimed at simulating the preparation and utilization of non-strategic nuclear weapons in various combat scenarios. Furthermore, the statement emphasized that the exercise serves as a means to safeguard Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of perceived provocations and threats emanating from certain Western officials.



The decision to conduct this military exercise reflects Russia's assertive stance in response to what it perceives as provocative rhetoric and actions from Western counterparts. By demonstrating its preparedness and capabilities in the realm of non-strategic nuclear deterrence, Russia aims to assert its sovereignty and deter any potential threats to its territorial integrity. The exercise underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and certain Western nations, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the current global landscape.

