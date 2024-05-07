US to host China's climate change envoy for key talks in Washington

(MENAFN) The State Department announced on Monday that the United States is set to host China's special envoy for climate change, Liu Zhenmin, in Washington on May 8-9 for a significant meeting. This gathering will bring together representatives from both nations as part of the bilateral Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s, with the overarching goal of expediting tangible climate initiatives during this crucial decade. The department highlighted that the meeting aims to facilitate discussions on accelerating concrete actions to address climate change and its associated challenges.



During the upcoming session, attention will be directed towards various key areas deemed critical for effective climate action. These include but are not limited to energy transition, the mitigation of methane and other non-CO2 greenhouse gases, fostering the circular economy and promoting resource efficiency, as well as combating deforestation. By focusing on these specific areas, the Working Group endeavors to identify opportunities for collaboration and innovation that can contribute significantly to global efforts to combat climate change.



The Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s operates under the joint leadership of Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, John Podesta, and China's special envoy for climate change, Liu Zhenmin. It was established following a mutual agreement between the United States and China last year, reflecting a shared commitment to operationalizing dialogue and cooperation mechanisms to accelerate concrete climate actions during the current decade. Through sustained engagement and collaboration, both nations aim to leverage their respective strengths and resources to drive meaningful progress towards addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change on a global scale.

