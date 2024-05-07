French university students advocate for termination of academic collaboration with Israel

(MENAFN) In the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, university students convened an event on Monday, advocating for French universities to sever all ties with Israeli academic institutions and entities. Meeting at a lecture hall within the University of Paris 8, the students engaged in discussions regarding potential future actions while chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, notably "Long live Palestine." Adorned with Palestinian flags and signage bearing messages such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop the genocide," the students voiced their demands for an immediate cessation of cooperation between French and Israeli universities.



Among the topics deliberated was the proposal to designate a unified day of action across all French universities. The students expressed their intent to extend their demonstrations beyond campus boundaries to other venues. Lisa, one of the protesters, lamented what she perceived as unprecedented pressure exerted by the French police on university campuses.



Aicha, a member of the Palestine committee at Paris-Sorbonne University (Paris IV), emphasized the urgency of ending the collaboration between French and Israeli academic institutions. She condemned the partnerships as complicity in what she described as the "genocide" in Gaza.



The student-led demonstrations form part of a broader global movement initiated on April 17 at New York's Columbia University, denouncing Israel's military campaign in Gaza. The protests have since spread to various Western countries, including the United Kingdom and France.

