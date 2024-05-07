J&K Police Attaches Properties Of 7 Pak-Based Militant Handlers In Baramulla

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) J&K Police on Tuesday attached the immovable properties of 7 Pakistan-based militant handlers in Baramulla district.

Police said that after obtaining an attachment order passed by the additional sessions court in Baramulla, 13 kannals of land worth lakhs of rupees belonging to militant handlers based in Pakistan were attached in the Baramulla district.

“The handlers have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Sofi of Sheikhpora, Gh Nabi Alaie of Waripora Payeen, Gh Nabi Sheikh of Warpora Bala, Sharief ud din Chopan and Gulla Sheikh, both residents of Reshipora Authoora, Mohd Rafiq Khan of Saloosa, and Ab Hameed Parray of Frasthar Tilgam,” police in a statement said.

It said that the action was taken under sections of 88 CrPc and linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of Police Station Kreeri in Baramulla district.