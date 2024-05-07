Belgium to back resolution for recognition of Palestine as full member of UN

(MENAFN) On Monday, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib announced her country's intention to support a resolution seeking the recognition of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations. Lahbib emphasized the significance of this forthcoming vote, scheduled for May 10, underlining the importance of the European Union's participation in what she deemed a historic moment.



During a meeting with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki, Lahbib expressed Belgium's desire to co-sponsor and endorse the resolution. She shared a photo from the meeting on social media platform X, reiterating Belgium's commitment to supporting Palestine's status at the UN. Lahbib characterized this decision as a pivotal step forward on the path to achieving peace in the region.



Palestine currently holds observer state status at the UN General Assembly since 2012, allowing its representatives to participate in debates and engage with UN organizations, albeit without voting rights.



The announcement from Belgium comes in the wake of a recent setback for Palestine at the United Nations Security Council. On April 18, the United States exercised its veto power to block a Palestinian request for full UN membership. Despite receiving support from 12 of the 15 council members, including key European allies such as the UK and Switzerland, the resolution was rejected due to the US opposition.



In order for a resolution to pass at the Security Council, it requires at least nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from any of the five permanent members: the US, UK, France, Russia, or China.

