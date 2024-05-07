Turkish banks record net profit of USD4.8B in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) According to official data released on Monday by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA), Turkish banks recorded a net profit of 153.5 billion Turkish liras (USD4.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2024.



As of the end of March, the total assets of these banks amounted to 25.9 trillion liras (USD803.9 billion). Among these assets, loans constituted the largest sub-category, totaling 12.9 trillion liras (USD401.8 billion) during the three-month period leading up to March.



On the liabilities side, deposits held at banks in Turkey, which represent the largest component, reached a total of 15.5 trillion liras (USD481 billion).



The sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio, a key measure of financial stability, was reported at 16.96 percent as of the end of March, reflecting a healthy capital adequacy position.



Furthermore, the ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans, indicating asset quality, stood at 1.49 percent, signaling a relatively low level of non-performing loans.



As of the end of March, a total of 61 state/private/foreign lenders, including deposit banks, participation banks, and development and investment banks, were operational in Turkey.



Employment within the banking sector remained substantial, with 210,170 individuals working at 10,953 branches both within Turkey and abroad. Additionally, the sector boasted 50,220 ATMs to serve its clientele.

MENAFN07052024000045015839ID1108181799