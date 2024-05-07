EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Alliance

IBU-tec to supply electric, CO2-saving rotary kiln to Johnson Matthey, building on recent successes in service business

07.05.2024 / 08:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News IBU-tec to supply electric, CO2-saving rotary kiln to Johnson Matthey, building on recent successes in service business

Current order volume of the Johnson Matthey project in the seven-digit Euro range

Specific design and construction of the rotary kiln to be developed by IBU-tec

Increased throughput by optimized kiln design and reduction of CO2 emissions at the customer's site Further plant engineering orders from ZSW Ulm and IAB Weimar underline IBU-tec's strong position in the service business Weimar, 07.05.2024, - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has received a major seven-digit Euro order from Johnson Matthey plc, a global leader in sustainable technologies. As part of Johnson Matthey's sustainability strategy, IBU-tec will supply them with two customized electrically heated rotary kilns. IBU-tec's experienced engineering team will be responsible for the development of the specific design to meet the customer's requirements and the construction of the rotary kiln. As a result, IBU-tec will supply Johnson Matthey with special rotary kiln equipment designed to meet the specific requirements of the catalyst manufacturing process and the corresponding substrates. IBU-tec's optimized new kiln design will increase throughput. In addition, the new technology increases the energy efficiency of the plant while reducing CO2 emissions and energy requirements. IBU-tec had previously carried out tests on its own rotary kiln systems using state-of-the-art software and process simulation, as well as on-site measurements at the customer's premises. With the order from Johnson Matthey, IBU-tec is building on recent successes and orders in the service business. For example, IBU-tec won an order from the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW Ulm). IBU-tec has taken over the planning, delivery and successful commissioning of a rotary kiln pilot plant for ZSW Ulm. The customer can use it to carry out independent tests in the field of battery materials. IBU-tec also supplied and installed a rotary kiln system for the IAB - Institute for Applied Building Research Weimar GmbH. IAB uses the kiln for the calcination of cement and the development of new binding materials. For more than 30 years, the business-oriented research institute has been supporting customers in the development and recycling of raw materials. Recently, IBU-tec's expertise in electrically heated rotary kilns, which was employed to replace more expensive and inefficient gas-fired models, has led to a significant demand increase. In the service sector, the IBU-tec Group generates annual sales in the double-digit million-euro range. Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: "In addition to our clearly defined growth drivers, the service business is a strong and reliable pillar of IBU-tec's business model. In the field of thermal process technology, for example, we have unique, partly patented technologies and a team of experts with many years of experience. We use this know-how in our services for customers as well as in the development and production of our own products. Our broad base of renowned international customers of all sizes underscores our strong market position.

About IBU-tec The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. In doing so, it combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process engineering technology with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees. The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends – especially climate and environmental protection – and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

4460322 Frankfurt +49 69 905505-52

...



07.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG Hainweg 9-10 99425 Weimar Germany Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0 Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5 WKN: A0XYHT Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1896971



End of News EQS News Service