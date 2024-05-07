Original-Research: Q.Beyond AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AGCompany Name: q.beyond AGISIN: DE0005137004Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 07.05.2024Target price: EUR 1.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldQ1 figures set to display operational improvements / chg. q.beyond's Q1 figures, which will be released on May 13th, are seen toprovide investors with confidenceregarding the company's outlook. While top-line growth is expected to comein rather muted, the imposed efficiency measures should already becomevisible on the bottom-line. Q1 sales look set to increase by 2% yoy to € 47.5m (eNuW). Compared to theprevious year, q.beyond will report under a new segmentation, comprisingthe two segments Managed Services (2023: € 129m sales) and Consulting (€60.3m). While overall sales growth is seen to remain muted throughout theyear, we expect the company to also benefit from the general accelerationof the SAP S/4HANA transformation. Just recently, the company announced tohave completed another conversion project with regional newspaper NeueWestfälische. Mind you, SAP ERP customers are getting more and more underpressure regarding the transformation, as SAP will fade out mainstreammaintenance for the old ECC by the end of 2027. EBITDA in Q1 is seen to improve strongly to € 1.4m (eNuW), up from € -1.3min Q1 '23. Main drivers for the improved profitability should be anincreased near- and off-shoring ratio, which management is aiming to liftfrom 11% in 2023 to 20% by 2025. This alone should allow for a gross marginimprovement of c. 2pp (eNuW). Moreover, we expect an increased focus on theconsulting and development business, where gross margins of >20% should bewell achievable driven by increased daily rates. With this, q.beyond should be on track to achieve its full year guidance the sales outlook looks conservative with implied 3.0% yoy growth atmid-point (eNuW: 3.1% yoy) the company looks set to achieve at least thelower end of the EBITDA guidance of € 8-10m (eNuW: € 8.2m) as we expectgradual profitability improvements driven by the aforementioned effectsthroughout the year. Besides this, inorganic growth might become a factor towards YE, as impliedby CEO Rixen in the call for the FY prelims. In fact, with more than € 30mnet cash the company looks well equipped to tap the M&A market again. Here,one possibility could be to partner up with a company from a respectiveindustry in order to access new verticals, comparably to logineer. q.beyond remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of € 1.00 based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

