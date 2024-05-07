Original-Research: LAIQON AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to LAIQON AGCompany Name: LAIQON AGISIN: DE000A12UP29Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 07.05.2024Target price: EUR 10.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Henry WendischCapital increase to secure further growth On Saturday, LAIQON announced a cash capital increase in order to securefurther growth and expects 85% of its 20/24 convertible bond holders toconvert into equity by end of May. The cash capital increase without subscription rights (up to 5.7% or 1.0mshares) priced at € 6.25 per share should yield up to € 6.25m of grossproceeds (eNuW: c. € 6m net proceeds), assuming a full subscription, and isdirected at three initiatives: (1) Investments into efficiency program (eNuW: € 1m) should not only smoothinternal processes, but more importantly should decrease OPEX while servicequality should increase at the same time. In our view, LAIQON's group wideDigital Asset Platform 4.0 (DAP 4.0) already serves as a key enabler forthe group's synergies, but with further investments, we see additionalsynergy potential to be realized. (2) Expansion and further development of white label partner cooperationsand its sales force (eNuW: € 4m). In our view, this should enable LAIQON toscale its products and services and offer them to a broader customer base,further securing AuM and thus sales growth. (3) Implementation of an information security management system (ISMS - ISO27001), also called the 'banking standard', which should set LAIQON up fora new level of IT security and allows for intensified cooperation withcustomers and partners such as Union Investment (eNuW: € 1m). Also, the last conversion window of the outstanding 20/24 convertibleopened on May 3rd and should close on May 31st. Management expects a 85%conversion rate (20% already converted, 20% held by management and to beconverted and 45% of other investors signalling a conversion), implying acasheffective debt repayment of only € 0.75m, but also some 670k of newshares to be issued at € 4.85. The cash inflow from the capital increase and the limited cash outflow fromthe outstanding convertible, should give LAIQON enough maneuverability toexecute on the strategic growth initiatives. More importantly, the factthat investors signal interest to subscribe to new shares at a 26% premiumto current levels (capital increase) and that 85% of convertible holderswill likely convert to equity, shows LAIQON's current undervaluation, inour view. Thus, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchangend PT of € 10.00,based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

