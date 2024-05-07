EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Veganz Group AG: Mililk® hype lands at REWE and PENNY

Mililk® hype lands at REWE and PENNY Ludwigsfelde, 7 May 2024 - Germany's food innovation of the year comes from the 2D printer and has been delighting thousands of fans for months: the gluten-free organic Mililk® Oat Barista milk alternative in sheet form saves 94% packaging waste and 85% weight compared to products in milk cartons. The sustainable product is now available - exclusively in German food retail - from the REWE Group: REWE Bio + vegan Mililk° Oat Barista for self-mixing will be available at REWE from 6 May. At PENNY, the article Food for Future Bio Mililk Oat Barista in leaf form will follow as a promotional article from 10 June. Initially, 2 litre packs with the printed sheets of gluten-free organic oats (grown in Europe) in barista quality will be available. No lugging, easy and quick preparation, little storage space, long shelf life and significantly less packaging - these are the more than convincing arguments for the sustainable success of this innovation. Mililk® consists of just 5 natural ingredients and can always be prepared fresh as required, which prevents food waste. Mililk® can not only be used to create mueslis, bowls, shakes, cocktails and, thanks to its barista quality, every conceivable coffee variation, it is also an excellent alternative to cooking cream for cooking and baking. "With Mililk®, we have developed a 100% natural product and a patented screen-printing production technology because we find it unbelievable that oat drinks in milk cartons today consist of around 90% water, which are transported around in heavy cartons and end up causing a lot of waste. We all have clean drinking water from the tap at home, so we have eliminated it from the recipe with Mililk®. This not only excites us, but also our partner, the REWE Group, for whom we are also pleased to manufacture the product. We are already seeing a large and growing demand," says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz. Existing customers and the first Mililk® testers describe the organic Mililk® Oat Barista gluten-free as "the best alternative on the market". Now even more customers can experience the quality and flavour of this product in their REWE and PENNY stores.

About Veganz Group AG Veganz (veganz) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.



