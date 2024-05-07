Honoring The Strength Behind The Uniform: A Look Back At The Reach Group, AWWA Summer Exhibition, In Collaboration With IRRAH

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurgaon, Haryana, India Reach 3Roads, in collaboration with IRRAH, hosted a truly special exhibition that shed light on the remarkable women of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). IRRAH has been upholding the legacy of selfless service since 2015. Its motto, " Sunshine for Winners ," encapsulates its mission to support and empower deserving children and citizens, a mission beautifully reflected in the AWWA Summer Exhibition. The exhibition served as a platform to celebrate army wives' strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit.



The exhibition aimed to bring their stories to life and offered a profound glimpse into the lives of the women who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our soldiers. Their stories remind us of the strength and unwavering spirit in our military families' hearts. While the summer exhibition may have concluded, the impact of these incredible women and the event continues to reverberate.







On the successful culmination of the exhibition, Mr. RaQesh Mutreja, Executive Director, IRRAH , expressed,“We are proud to honor the remarkable women of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) through our AWWA Summer Exhibition. Their tales, depicting their courage and commitment, serve as a beacon of inspiration to all. As the exhibition draws close, let us carry forward the legacy of these unsung heroes, whose contributions resonate far beyond the canvas of our admiration.”





