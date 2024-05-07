Sony India Releases SEL2450G A Compact, Large Aperture F2.8 G Lenstm With High Performance Optics

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Sony is pleased to announce the release of its new compact 35mm full-frame compatible αTM (AlphaTM) E-mount lens, SEL2450G standard zoom with F2.8 maximum aperture over the entire zoom range. Despite its small and lightweight body, it achieves the high-resolution performance and beautiful bokeh that can be expected from a large aperture G Lens with F2.8. It covers a focal length of 24 mm to 50 mm, allowing you to capture everything from still images such as everyday snapshots, and portraits to video shooting, all in high quality but with a design that will easily fit in the smallest of kit bags.



Sony India F2.8 G LensTM with high performance optics





Key features of SEL2450G

With the latest optical and mechanical design, the dimensions have been kept compact with a filter diameter 67 mm, maximum diameter 74.8 mm, length 92.3 mm, weight approximately 440 g.





Sharp and detailed images at all focal lengths are achieved thanks to the arrangement of four aspherical lenses and two pieces of ED (Extra low Dispersion) glass, so that aberrations such as chromatic aberration, are reduced, achieving high resolution performance from the centre to corner. SEL2450G uses an 11-blade circular aperture which together with the optimization of spherical aberration provides the beautiful, soft and smooth bokeh that is characteristic of the G Lens series. It has minimum shooting distance of 0.19 m (AF) at wide-end and a maximum magnification of 0.30 x (AF) offering high quality close-up shooting.





The quality is evident through the AF (auto focus) whereby, equipped with two linear motors, it achieves high-speed, high-precision, high-tracking, and quiet focusing. It also supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking of up to 120 frames per second for the full-frame mirrorless camera Alpha 9 III(1). For those wanting a solid video performance, AF tracking is available for high frame rate 4K 120p or FHD 240p movie recording(2) where critical focus control is required, plus it supports in-body Active Mode image stabilisation(3) for steady shooting while walking. It is also compatible with the focus breathing compensation on camera bodies, allowing for the high-quality video expression(4). Intuitive manual focus is achieved thanks to the adoption of linear response MF which allows smooth and superior image expression.





SEL2450G is equipped with user-friendly functions such as a customizable focus hold button, aperture ring, aperture click ON/OFF switch, and focus mode switch, offering high operability and comprehensive control. Plus, for further ease of use, they are designed to be dust and moisture proof(5) with a fluorine coating which prevents dirt from sticking to the front surface of the lens.





Pricing and Availability

SEL2450G Lens is available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.





Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date SEL2450G Lens 116,990/- Available Now





About Sony Alpha Community

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community .





Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams.

alphacommunity/alpha-classroom/courses/





Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity/ask-an-expert





