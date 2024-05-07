Bitcoin surpasses USD65K for 1st time in 2 weeks

(MENAFN) On Monday, Bitcoin saw a notable resurgence, surpassing the USD65,000 mark for the first time in over two weeks. The last time the cryptocurrency reached this level was on April 25th. By early Monday, Bitcoin had climbed above this threshold, reaching around USD64,100 as of 10:03 a.m. EDT (1403GMT), representing a daily gain of 0.2 percent, according to data from CoinMarketCap, a prominent digital asset price-tracking website.



This uptick in Bitcoin's price comes after a recent dip below the USD57,000 level on Wednesday, marking its lowest point in over two months since February 27th. Ethereum, the leading altcoin by market capitalization, experienced a slight decline of 0.4 percent to USD3,121 during this period, although certain other altcoins saw substantial daily gains of over 10 percent.



The overall cryptocurrency market showed resilience, with its total value standing at USD2.36 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance within the crypto market, often referred to as dominance, was recorded at 53.3 percent, while Ethereum's dominance stood at 15.9 percent.



The recent volatility and sell-off in the cryptocurrency market have been attributed to various factors. One notable influence has been a decrease in investor demand for Bitcoin since its halving event last month. Additionally, news surrounding regulatory concerns and legal issues have impacted market sentiment. For instance, the sentencing of Binance's former CEO and co-founder to four months in prison likely contributed to the overall uncertainty and cautiousness among investors.

