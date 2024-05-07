Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What Is EPIC Number? How To Search Your Voter ID Using It?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The country's general elections are being held in seven parts, with voting in the first phase and second phase completed. Now, ahead of the second phase, voters must be prepared to vote with the necessary documents, which include a voter slip, voter ID, and evidence of identification. To guarantee that a voter's name appears on the Election Commission of India (ECI) electoral roll, individuals are advised to check their voter ID using their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number and name.

What is EPIC number?

The EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) is a unique alphanumeric code seen on voter IDs. This unique number is used to verify a voter's identification. Polling authorities use this unique identifying code to cross-reference voter data and validate the legitimacy of the submitted voter ID card.

How to find your EPIC number?



Each voter ID has an EPIC number, which is a combination of ten alphanumeric characters. If a citizen does not have their voter ID card, here is how to locate it.

Visit the National Voter Service Portal's official website.

Enter the needed information, including your name, birthday, father's or husband's name, gender, and state.

Click the 'Search' button. Your EPIC number will be shown at the bottom of the screen.

How to search your voter ID with EPIC number?

There are numerous ways for persons to check and confirm if their name is on the voter list. Citizens can also look for their names on the voter list using their Voter ID number, also known as the EPIC or cellphone number, or by inputting additional information such as their name and date of birth.