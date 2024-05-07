Kerala: Students Get Scholarships Through 'Fees-Free Municipal' Initiative By Malappuram Corp

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: Around 211 students who appeared in various scholarship examinations under the 'Fees Free Municipal' scheme implemented by the Malappuram Municipal Corporation as part of the educational promotion schemes from primary to higher secondary in the municipal area achieved great success. Around 112 students got Lower Secondary Scholarships, 62 students got Upper Secondary Scholarships and 37 students got National Means cum Merit Scholarship through this training.

This is the first time in the state that a training scheme is being implemented under a local self-government body for all students free of cost. The District Collector VR Vinod inaugurated the felicitation program for those who succeeded in various examinations.



The collector stated that the visionary progress made by the Malappuram Municipal Corporation is a model for other local self-governing bodies and the progress made by the Municipal Corporation. The Municipal Corporation is bearing the fees required for all the schemes like LSAS, USAS, NMMS, PSC exam coaching, Literacy and Equivalency exam fees for all the schemes for backward students in Class 10th and 12th.

The project was implemented by the municipality after obtaining special permission from the government. The Municipal Chairman Mujeeb presided over the program.