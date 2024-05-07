Pushpa Confronts Swara's School Teacher After She's Mistreated In 'Pushpa Impossible'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) In the upcoming episodes of 'Pushpa Impossible', the audience will witness that Swara (played by Vrihi Kodvara) will get enroled in a school where she will get punished for not completing her homework because no one in the family -- Ashwin (Naveen Pandita), Chirag (Darshan Gurjar), and Prarthana (Indraxi Kanjilal) -- is available to assist her.

The school teacher punishes Swara by making her stand on the table for the entire day, leaving her traumatised. Witnessing Swara's distress, Pushpa (played by Karuna Pandey) decides to visit the school and confront the teacher, who eventually refuses to accept the blame. Determined to address the injustice, Pushpa resolves to take a stand against the teacher, leaving the audience curious about her next course of action.

Speaking about the sequence, Karuna said: "Pushpa is someone who always takes a stand for justice. Seeing Swara in this condition gave Pushpa a motive to take a stand against such practices. Children are like clay, and good and bad experiences can mold them in certain ways. It is very important to stand by children at this young age and help them navigate the world without feeling isolated."

The show airs on Sony SAB.