Former Cong Leader Radhika Khera And Actor Shekhar Suman Join BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Former Congress national media co-ordinator Radhika Khera and noted actor Shekhar Suman joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters here on Tuesday.

The two eminent personalities joined the BJP in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, the party's national media in-charge Anil Baluni and other leaders.

Soon after joining the BJP, Radhika Khera slammed the grand old party for abandoning the Gandhian beliefs and said,“Today's Congress is anti-Ram and anti-Hindu.”

Recalling her insult and humiliation by the party leadership, she said that the manner in which she was tortured and harassed for visiting the Ram Temple and getting a darshan of Ram Lalla was beyond her comprehension and she wouldn't have been able to save herself if BJP government didn't come to her rescue.

Notably, Radhika Khera resigned from the Congress party days ago, accusing the top leadership of harassing her for showing her 'bhakti' for Ram Lalla.

Shekhar Suman, beginning his political innings, said that he took this step as God wanted him to pursue this path, in this phase of life.

He also showered lavish praise on PM Modi for setting the nation on a robust growth trajectory and said that he was looking forward to make his contributions towards this.