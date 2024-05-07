Hamas approves ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Hamas has confirmed its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, as reported by Al Jazeera on Monday. The decision was made following Israel's announcement of the evacuation of Rafah ahead of a planned military operation.



In a statement provided to Al Jazeera, Hamas spokespersons revealed that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh held discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel. During these talks, Hamas communicated its approval of the proposed ceasefire agreement.



Although specific details of the ceasefire agreement have not been disclosed, Hamas has previously insisted on a permanent ceasefire that includes the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has refrained from providing such assurances, reiterating Israel's determination to prevent Hamas from maintaining control in Gaza.



While Netanyahu has indicated readiness for a temporary cessation of hostilities to facilitate the exchange of hostages and prisoners, he has also maintained the possibility of a ground invasion of Rafah. Despite international condemnation, Israel initiated the evacuation of civilians from Rafah, signaling its intent to undertake military action in the city with significant force.

