ELN Resumes Kidnapping Amid Faltering Peace Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's ELN rebel group has resumed kidnappings, claiming the government failed to honor peace deals.



The organization claims that the Colombian government failed to set up a multi-donor fund designed to aid the peace process and reintegrate former militants into society.



This development complicates the peace talks between President Gustavo Petro's administration and the EL .



Despite six negotiation rounds since late 2022, progress has stalled.



Talks reached a critical juncture after advanced negotiations with an EL faction in Nariño province aimed at facilitating disarmament and reintegration failed to yield results.







The ELN halted talks in April, citing the government's delays in establishing the fund.



"The fund hasn't been established, and the government shows little will to advance in this field," the ELN stated.



It then lifted its own suspension of economic detentions (a euphemism for kidnapping).



The government acknowledged some delay but criticized the ELN for disrupting progress by calling an extraordinary round of talks.



Officials urged the ELN to honor its commitment to Colombian society and the international community by ending kidnappings.



The rebel group's return to kidnapping signals the fragile state of peace negotiations, with lingering mistrust on both sides.



Recent incidents, like the kidnapping of Colombian footballer Luis Díaz's father, garnered public condemnation, temporarily prompting the ELN to agree to a ceasefire.



However, the group's latest decision reveals the difficulty of achieving a sustainable peace deal amid decades of animosity and mistrust.



This underscores the broader challenges of conflict resolution where compromise and accountability are necessary.



The international community and Colombian citizens remain hopeful yet cautious as talks continue.

