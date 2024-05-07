Bolivia’S Tax Revenue Grows By 12.5% In First Four Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's tax revenue reached 13.031 billion bolivianos (approximately $1.824 billion) during the first four months of 2024.



This represented a 12.5% increase from the 11.584 billion bolivianos ($1.621 billion) collected in the same period of 2023.



The National Tax Service SIN reported these numbers.



SIN President Mario Cazón emphasized the significance of this growth, which indicates a substantial improvement in Bolivia's internal market.



Several key taxes drove the increase, notably the Corporate Income Tax (Impuesto a las Utilidades de las Empresas), which surged by 20.3%.







Furthermore, the Value Added Tax (Impuesto al Valor Agregado) grew by 8.7%, while the Transactions Tax (Impuesto a las Transacciones) rose 3.2%.



The Specific Consumption Tax (Impuesto al Consumo Específico) also increased by 2%.



The SIN's leadership highlighted that the growing tax revenue strengthens Bolivia's economy and directly benefits its citizens.



Increased funds bolster public services and support infrastructure development, vital to the country's continued growth.



Moreover, President Luis Arce shared on social media that Bolivia's economic recovery remains on track.



He remarked that rising tax revenue reflects vibrant economic activity across various sectors.



These economic developments clearly reflect the government's commitment to fostering growth and stability.



Moreover, they underscore Bolivia's dedication to fiscal management that directly translates to societal benefits.



Importantly, Bolivia's economic recovery seems poised to continue, bolstered by prudent fiscal policies, increased trade, and supportive market conditions.



Ultimately, maintaining these positive trends will help further strengthen Bolivia's economy and improve the lives of its citizens.

