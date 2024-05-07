Q1 2024 Corporate Earnings In Brazil: Highlights And Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first quarter of 2024, Brazil's corporate sector demonstrated diverse financial performances across many industries, underscoring the economy's complexity and vitality.

Riachuelo

Guararapes, which owns the fashion retailer Riachuelo , reported a net loss of R$ 116.9 million ($22.9 million).



This represented a 33.4% improvement from the same period last year. The company still increased its adjusted EBITDA by 142.1% to R$ 211.8 million ($41.5 million).



The rise in net consolidated revenue to R$ 1.99 billion ($390.2 million) drove this success, reflecting a 9.1% increase from the first quarter of 2023.

Rede D'Or

Rede D'Or São Luiz, a leading healthcare provider, more than doubled its net profit to R$ 840.3 million ($164.8 million).



This signaled a remarkable 176.6% year-over-year increase. The company's adjusted EBITDA soared by 35% to R$ 2.181 billion ($427.6 million).



A 9.3% revenue increase to R$ 12.373 billion ($2.43 billion) fueled this growth.





TIM

Telecom operator TIM's normalized net profit climbed by 19% to R$ 519 million ($101.8 million).



Its adjusted EBITDA expanded by 10.7%, reaching R$ 2.89 billion ($566.7 million).



The company's net revenue also rose 7.3%, totaling R$ 6 billion ($1.18 billion).

Vivara

Jewelry retailer Vivara encountered a 7.2% decline in net profit, totaling R$ 35.8 million ($7 million).



EBITDA also dropped by 1.4% to R$ 57.2 million ($11.2 million), primarily due to lower financial income and increased depreciation.

CBA

The Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA) reported a net loss of R$ 30 million ($5.9 million).



This reversed from a profit of R$ 89 million ($17.5 million) in the same quarter last year.



However, it improved from the R$ 586 million ($114.9 million) loss of the final quarter in 2023.

Pague Menos

Pharmacy chain Pague Menos faced a net loss of R$ 23.1 million ($4.5 million), showing a 46.5% improvement year-over-year.



The company, despite debt and high interest rates, highlighted operational growth.



These financial outcomes across various industries reflect differing impacts of market conditions, operational challenges, and strategies on corporate performance in Brazil.

MENAFN07052024007421016031ID1108181556