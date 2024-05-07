Q1 2024 Corporate Earnings In Brazil: Highlights And Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first quarter of 2024, Brazil's corporate sector demonstrated diverse financial performances across many industries, underscoring the economy's complexity and vitality.
Riachuelo
Guararapes, which owns the fashion retailer Riachuelo , reported a net loss of R$ 116.9 million ($22.9 million).
This represented a 33.4% improvement from the same period last year. The company still increased its adjusted EBITDA by 142.1% to R$ 211.8 million ($41.5 million).
The rise in net consolidated revenue to R$ 1.99 billion ($390.2 million) drove this success, reflecting a 9.1% increase from the first quarter of 2023.
Rede D'Or
Rede D'Or São Luiz, a leading healthcare provider, more than doubled its net profit to R$ 840.3 million ($164.8 million).
This signaled a remarkable 176.6% year-over-year increase. The company's adjusted EBITDA soared by 35% to R$ 2.181 billion ($427.6 million).
A 9.3% revenue increase to R$ 12.373 billion ($2.43 billion) fueled this growth.
TIM
Telecom operator TIM's normalized net profit climbed by 19% to R$ 519 million ($101.8 million).
Its adjusted EBITDA expanded by 10.7%, reaching R$ 2.89 billion ($566.7 million).
The company's net revenue also rose 7.3%, totaling R$ 6 billion ($1.18 billion).
Vivara
Jewelry retailer Vivara encountered a 7.2% decline in net profit, totaling R$ 35.8 million ($7 million).
EBITDA also dropped by 1.4% to R$ 57.2 million ($11.2 million), primarily due to lower financial income and increased depreciation.
CBA
The Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA) reported a net loss of R$ 30 million ($5.9 million).
This reversed from a profit of R$ 89 million ($17.5 million) in the same quarter last year.
However, it improved from the R$ 586 million ($114.9 million) loss of the final quarter in 2023.
Pague Menos
Pharmacy chain Pague Menos faced a net loss of R$ 23.1 million ($4.5 million), showing a 46.5% improvement year-over-year.
The company, despite debt and high interest rates, highlighted operational growth.
These financial outcomes across various industries reflect differing impacts of market conditions, operational challenges, and strategies on corporate performance in Brazil.
MENAFN07052024007421016031ID1108181556
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.