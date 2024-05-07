Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Murder Plot: US Says It Will Wait For Results Of Indian Investigation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Days after reiterating its stance on seeking accountability from the Indian government, the United States on Monday said that they will wait for results of the Indian investigations in connection with a plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.“They (Indian government) opened a committee of inquiry to look into the matter, and that work is ongoing; we'll wait to see the results,\" US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, responding to a question on the allegations that Indian government officials were involved in a plot to assassinate Pannun Read: Pannun 'assassination' plot: US says 'expect India's accountability' amid report on RAW official's involvementMiller said that the US made it“very clear” that it's something the country is taking seriously. \"We think they, too, should take this seriously,\" reported PTI quoting Miller.\"I would refer you to the Canadian authorities to speak to the details of the investigation there. With respect to the indictment that was returned in the United States, I will let the Department of Justice speak on behalf of that in detail,\" he told reporters.\"When it comes to the State Department, we had made it clear right when these allegations were first made public that it's something we think India should take very seriously and investigate,\" Miller added, a report in The Washington Post had named Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officials' alleged involvement in the plot to kill Pannun Read: India on report identifying RAW official in Pannun 'assassination' case: 'Unwarranted, unsubstantiated claims'However, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected the claims made in the report and termed it an \"unwarranted and unsubstantiated\" imputation on a \"serious matter\" that is under investigation. Jaiswal termed the report \"speculative and irresponsible\".Also Read: 'Unacceptable red line': What US ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun caseJaiswal said a high-level inquiry committee set up by New Delhi to look into inputs provided by the US on the alleged plot was still probing the case Singh Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship.

