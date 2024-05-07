'Prepare To Be Bedazzled'

MENAFN - Pressat) Recently, a band of volunteers at Music Street, an arts group that curate localevents and promote 'Musical Routes To Wellbeing', discovered rarefootage of the Dudley Moore Trio available for sale online and boughtit, not only because they are huge fan's of Moore's work, but alsobecause as arts event organisers they felt it deserved to be sharedmore widely.

Havingsecured these quadruplex reels; tape that was used by TV companiesfrom the 1950's till the late 70's, the first thing they had to dowas get it digitised. Chairman of Music Street, Pete Corby said, "Wehaven't touched the visuals, which are good for a tape of it's age,but there were many audio problems that had to be fixed withoutharming the original soundtrack, which is now as crisp as the day itwas recorded, and we're very pleased with the results.



Aswe are all huge Pete 'n Dud fans, we were beyond excited whenDudley's concert footage became available – it is a unique pieceand the perfect showcase of the talents of a man, whose massivemusical talent was rather overshadowed by his comedy and acting. Assoon as we watched it, we knew that something this rare and this goodhad to be shared, and so the idea to put on a special tribute washatched."



MusicStreet's resident film maker Claire Minett said, "It is astand alone event, a one off, so we thought where better to have itthan Hebden Bridge Picturehouse where it can be shown in style. Ithas been a great opportunity for Music Street volunteers to create aspecial programme around this newly discovered film that we hope willexcite all local jazz aficionados, as well as Peter Cook and DudleyMoore fans; as we are pleased to be able to the screen the legendarycomic duo in the cult classic Bedazzled. Wittily written by PeterCook with an intoxicating score by Dudley Moore, Bedazzled standsas the double acts best performance on the big screen at theheight of their creative powers."



Itpromises to be a fabulous afternoon and evening of entertainment asThe Chris Ingham Quartet take the stage for a stunning homage toDudley's jazz as they perform and tell his story through musicmagnificently.



Inghamsaid,“As for Dudley, it's simply that he is an undervaluedBritish musician whose work in the 1960s, as a player and composer,was essentially whitewashed from history as his fame in other areasgrew. Our Dudley album and live shows are heartfelt efforts tohelp address this historical imbalance. I was reading Alan Bennett'sDiaries and he remarked in his entry soon after Dud passed in 2002,at how little had been said about his prowess as a musician. Everyonewho was lucky enough to encounter it first-hand was dazzled.”



Bedazzled:A Celebrationtakes place on 25 May 2024 between 3 – 10pm at Hebden Bridge Picture House cost £15 or £10 for concessions and are available at