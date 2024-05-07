Delegation Of National Defense University Of Turkiye Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 6, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of theGeneral Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyevmet with the delegation led by Professor Talat Canbolat andLieutenant General Yaşar Kadıoglu, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of Foreign Study Trip, the guests visitedthe graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people HeydarAliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva inthe Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) andTurkish Martyrs' Cemetery.

The guests laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to theirbright memory. Colonel General K.Valiyev welcomed the guests at themeeting held at General Staff of Azerbaijan Army and expressed hissatisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Chief of GeneralStaff noted that bilateral military cooperation with Türkiye isbased on friendship and fraternity. The importance of furtherexpansion of cooperation in the field of military education betweenAzerbaijan and Türkiye was highlighted.

The Turkish delegation expressed gratitude for the hospitalityand noted the high level of cooperation aimed at expandingexperience in military education.

Then the guests met with the Advisor to the Minister of Defense,Colonel General Bakhtiyar Ersay and the First Deputy Commander ofthe Air Force – Chief of Staff Colonel Mazahir Rustamov.

The meetings discussed reforms carried out in the AzerbaijanArmy, and expressed importance of further development of jointcooperation in military education and the exchange of mutualexperience.

