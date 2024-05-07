EU calls for exclusion of agricultural products in trade disputes with China

(MENAFN) In an effort to mitigate escalating trade tensions with China, the European Union (EU) is pressing for agriculture to be shielded from the crossfire, particularly in the context of disputes emerging in renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors. The EU initiated multiple investigations last year into suspected violations by Chinese suppliers under the new foreign subsidies regulation. This regulation empowers Brussels to address any imbalances favoring companies from third countries operating within the EU.



European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, emphasized the necessity of safeguarding agriculture from collateral damage during his recent visit to Beijing. He stressed the importance of treating agriculture as a strategically vital sector deserving of special protection. Wojciechowski underscored that while agriculture has seen fluctuations, it remains one of the EU's sectors with a surplus.



Despite facing challenges, the EU-China trade relationship has been robust, with trade volumes reaching a noteworthy 202.3 billion euros in 2023. This figure, though slightly lower than the preceding year's record, significantly surpasses levels observed over the past decade.



Wojciechowski highlighted the significance of agri-food within this trade dynamic. While there was a decrease in the value of the EU's agricultural food exports to China, totaling 14.6 billion euros (an 8 percent drop from 2022), imports from China to the EU also declined by 15 percent, amounting to 8.3 billion euros.



The EU's stance reflects its commitment to preserving the integrity of agricultural trade amid broader economic disputes. By advocating for agricultural exclusion, the EU aims to protect a sector crucial to its economy from the repercussions of tensions in other industries.

