Pleasant Weather Forecast In Most Regions On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - Tuesday will see a slight uptick in temperatures, though remaining below the seasonal average by approximately 3-4 degrees Celsius. Most regions can expect pleasant weather, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba may experience relatively warmer conditions with low-altitude clouds.Light morning showers are possible in some northern and central areas of the Kingdom, with moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally becoming active.According to the latest Jordan Meteorological Department report, Wednesday will bring another temperature increase, leading to relatively warm weather in most regions and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by light northwesterly to northeasterly winds.Thursday is forecast to witness a significant temperature surge, surpassing seasonal averages by around 4-5 degrees. Dry and warm weather is expected over the highlands and plains, while other regions will experience relatively hot to hot conditions. Winds will be southeasterly, ranging from moderate to occasionally brisk.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures across various regions are as follows: eastern Amman 22 - 12 degrees Celsius, western Amman 20 - 10, northern highlands 18 - 8, Sharah highlands 19 - 7, and the Gulf of Aqaba 33 - 20.