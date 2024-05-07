DEVX Launches 2Nd Co-Working Space In Jaipur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, May 7, 2024: DevX, Gujarat's largest Managed Office Space provider, today announced the launch of it's 2nd Coworking Space in Jaipur - a 35,000 sq feet, 500-seater center in Malviya Nagar. DevX will further augment this with additional 200,000 sq feet within next 1 year. The company plans to add more assets across India with more than 2 million sq feet area.



Recently feted as Gujarat's leader in the Managed office space segment, DevX is a co-working space cum accelerator founded in September 2017 by 3 entrepreneurs Rushit, Umesh Parth (the RUPaiyya trio as they are known in the ecosystem) and one listed entity: Dev Information Technology Ltd. The company was envisioned as a Startup Accelerator focussed on nurturing innovative startups by providing them with all requirements. Positioning DevX as an equal partner in growth, the company supports through their allied strategic partnerships and services. The different initiatives of DevX are thus structured to build synergies, enabling cross-pollination of ideas as a means of collaborative growth and development. The company's initiatives address different requirements across the value chain.



Speaking on the launch, Mr Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder - DevX said, "Launching our 2nd center in Jaipur helps us deepen our penetration in North India and reaffirms our core values of offering world-class office infrastructure with an immersive experience. We are proud to have global firms like Persistent Systems at the center, helping us setting standards for the segment to aspire to. With our stated business goal of being the partner of choice for multinational firms, GCCs & ODCs, I am excited about the future of the industry. At DevX we are bullish about India's growth story being driven from tier 2 & 3 cities and are expanding accordingly. Growth-centric companies are increasingly opting for managed workspaces, which perfectly meshes with our philosophy of offering best-in-class work-space experiences at competitive pricing. With 25 centres across India, DevX is doubling it's India portfolio by investing 60 crores."



Reaffirming these views & commenting on their experience, Nimit Walia, Senior Director, at Spaulding Ridge said "At Spaulding Ridge, we value partnerships that reflect our commitment to personalized service and efficient execution. The DevX team have been really great at understanding and implementing our unique needs. Partnering with DevX has been a key part of our growth journey in Jaipur and we're excited to keep growing together."



As a core part of the ecosystem, DEVX also provides, round the year, a platform for industry, academia, professionals and companies to hold hackathons, seminars, events etc...to address trends and issues. The company is planning further expand and thus consolidate it's pan-India presence by 2024 end.



About DEVX:



DEVX is a co-working cum accelerator envisioned to provide world-class, best-in-breed services to its clients. Firmly rooted in the ethos of collaborative growth through partnerships, DEVX offers immersive accelerator services across the value chain.

