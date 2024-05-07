EVM Glitches Delay Voting In Gujarat BJP Chief's Seat Navsari

(MENAFN- IANS) Navsari, May 7 (IANS) Technical snag in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) caused a delay in the voting process at polling booths in Navsari, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Officials shared that the malfunction was first noticed in Ward No. 2 and Ward No. 13 polling booths, where voters had queued up early in the morning to cast their votes.

At the Tata High School polling booth in Ward No. 2, voting was stopped as officials worked to rectify the EVM issue. Similarly, in Ward No. 13, voting was interrupted after just five votes were cast due to the malfunctioning EVM.

This delay has led to long queues and inconvenience for voters. Election officials and technicians are on-site to resolve the EVM glitches promptly and ensure that voting resumes without further interruptions.

In Navsari Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat, state BJP chief Chandrakant Raghunath Patil, known as CR Patil, is seeking re-election.

In 2014, he was elected with a margin of 558,116 votes, the third highest nationwide. He surpassed this record in 2019, winning by a margin of 689,668 votes - the second-highest ever recorded.

The Congress has fielded Naishadh Desai From Navsari.

The constituency has a population of 171,109, and its literacy rate is higher than the national average -- 88 per cent compared to 74 per cent.