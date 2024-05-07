Bahujan Dravida Party Candidate Ashok Saket Attacked at Polling Station in India

(MENAFNEditorial) (Khamhariya, India - May 5th, 2024)



On April 26, 2024, a small mob brutally attacked Bahujan Dravida Party Candidate Ashok Saket at a polling station in Khamhariya. Saket and fellow party worker Shri Pushpendra Saket had traveled to the polling station after receiving reports from several constituents about voter fraud. Candidate Saket initially informed several election officers as well as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rampur Baghelan about the complaints, but they ignored him, as did Police Superintendent Satna.



When Saket arrived at the polling station, he was shocked to see 200 people inside the boundary walls, violating commission rules prohibiting large gatherings within 100 meters of a polling station. Saket informed the presiding offer of his constituents’ need to cast a tender vote due to alleged fraud, and the presiding officer agreed. Before any action could be taken, however, ten to fifteen people descended upon Saket’s party and dragged them outside, beating them while shouting caste related insults and expletives. According to Saket, “It was clear from their words that they were all supporters of the current Lok Sabha BJP candidate Shri Ganesh Singh.”



The aggressive mob taunted the MP candidate, shouting phrases like “Who asked you to contest this general seat?”,”How dare you come to this MP's village”, and “Do you want to become the leader of our caste?” Saket cried out for help from nearby police, identifying himself as the present Lok Sabha Candidate, but they refused to help. The assault continued for 15 minutes, with the aggressors chanting the caste name “Chamar” while punching and kicking Saket and his companion.



Several benevolent villagers eventually helped them escape, and Saket immediately contacted Police Superintendent Satna, who hung up on him. Saket then sought treatment for his injuries. After being refused treatment at the district hospital, Sakhet and his party co-worker were admitted to M.P. Birla Private Hospital, where they received treatment for internal and external injuries.



According to Saket, “Supporters of BJP candidate Shri Ganesh Singh brutally attacked me so that I won’t expose their rigged votes. The government officials, who are supposed to protect the people, have not taken any action due to fear of the ruling BJP government. As long as the culture of caste persists in India’s rulers, administration and judiciary, these three pillars of democracy will treat the lowest among the lowest people worse than animals. In India, self-respect, dignity, justice and human rights for every individual can be ensured only if there is political change along with cultural change.”



This is the second recorded instance of violence against a BDP candidate in India’s Lok Sabha elections. On April 15th, in Keezha Thattaparai, two young men attacked Asiriyar Shanmugasundaram Singh while he campaigned for the Thoothukudi seat.



Balbir Singh Dhillon, a well respected American business owner, community leader, and President of the West Sacramento Sikh Gurdwara, knows first-hand how brutal casteism can be, especially when enforced by BJP leaders. While visiting India in 1996, Dhillon, an American citizen, was arrested by police on false terrorism charges, and unduly detained for 90 days. Regarding the recent violence against Saket, Dhillon commented:



“I stand in support of BDP Candidate Ashok Saket, and publicly condemn these violent attacks against him. All forms of caste-based violence and oppression must be condemned, and I urge all Indian people to unify against this kind of brutality. We need to hold the Indian government accountable, and make sure India honors her constitution and holds free and fair elections.”



