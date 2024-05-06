AI Stocks In Play - Soundhound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Makes AI Stocks Great Again With Big Gains

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN ), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence.

SoundHound AI is trading at $5.28, up 0.78 , gaining over 17% , with a high of $5.39 as investors come back to AI stocks.

SoundHound will report its 2024 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.

SoundHound AI offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound's voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic InteractionTM, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.

