CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS


5/6/2024 11:21:32 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Buenos Aires, 05/06/2024 / 16:15, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Cablevision Holding S.A. (London, NYSE)


Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, May 10, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at:

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:

In London

 In New York
Cablevisión Holding S.A

Jasford IR

 Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ...

Alex Money

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

Email: ...

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: ...

SOURCE: Cablevisión Holding S.A


05/06/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG



EQS Group

