Web3mediabreaks Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTC: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) Announces Financial, Operational Report For FY 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Playgon Games (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTC: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) , a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile-first live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, has released its financial and business results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. Highlights of the report include revenues of $1,470,224 (all figures are in Canadian dollars); net loss of $16,530,922, much of which is based on the company's development team and Las Vegas studio casino staff costs; total wagering turnover for the year of $1.6 billion with total betspots (number of wagers) reaching 37.1 million; an average daily turnover of $4.46 million and an average bet size of $68. The company also noted key operational achievements, including the company's attendance at the ICE-London iGaming event; completed integration into EveryMatrix Software Ltd. and the completed systems integration with NeoGames S.A. subsidiary, Pariplay(R); receiving a license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (“AGCO”); the launch of Odds UP Roulette(R), a new proprietary game; and receiving GLI game certification for its live dealer games in accordance with AGCO technical requirements.“We continue to invest heavily into our product, strategy and business,” said Playgon Games CEO Darcy Krogh in the press release.“We had a meaningful increase in year-over-year revenues and our KPI's are all trending in the right directions as we onboard more customers and player liquidity continues to increase. Our team commitment to product enhancement, optimization and client success has never been stronger, and we are confident that our investment in product and strategy will lead us to profitability.”

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Playgon's current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, Playgon products are ideal turnkey solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups and big database companies. For more information about the company, please visit .

