(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) today announced the confirmation of the presence of ionic adsorption clay (“IAC”) rare earth elements (“REE”) at the PCH project. According to the update, a total of 100 samples were sent to AGS Laboratories in La Serena, Chile, and the results consistently indicated that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant recoveries for magnet rare earth oxides (“MREO”) and heavy rare earth oxides (“HREO”) consistent with the expected profile of an IAC ore.“We are very excited with the recoveries of this first phase of testing. The desorbable magnet and heavy rare earth recoveries achieved in these initial desorption tests confirm high-grade ionic adsorption clay characteristics which compare very favourably to commercially viable operations in China and globally,” said Appia President Stephen Burega.“We will now work towards fine-tuning the process to increase the level of recovery. Appia is confident that the expansion of our exploration efforts across the PCH project area will uncover many new targets exhibiting this same IAC profile and desorbability.”

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (see June 9, 2023, press release ), which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil (see Jan. 11, 2024, press release ). The company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. For more information, visit the company's website at Appiareu .

