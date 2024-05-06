(MENAFN- 3BL) SEATTLE, May 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Expedia Group today released its 2023 Global Impact Report highlighting actions taken and progress made in pursuit of the company's environmental, social and governance targets and commitments. Formally launched in 2022, Expedia Group's Open WorldTM social impact and sustainability framework has since come to life through programs and partnerships focused on driving impact, with the mission of powering more responsible and sustainable travel for everyone, everywhere.

"Expedia Group continues to focus on making a positive impact across the travel industry, concentrating on the connection between our employees, partners, travelers and communities," said Peter Kern, vice chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. "We have expanded our environmental and community initiatives through the launch of programs like the Made to TravelTM Fund, which awards grants to nonprofits that share our goal of removing barriers to travel. Holding ourselves accountable, this report highlights our actions, progress, ongoing commitment, and vision for the future of travel."

Key highlights from 2023 include:

Environment

Expedia Group published its inaugural Climate Action Plan and shared a commitment to reach Net Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040, aiming to reduce Scope 1, Scope 2 and upstream Scope 3 GHG emissions by at least 90% by 2040.

Interim targets:



Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions 75% by 2030.

Continue to source 100% renewable electricity annually through 2030. Engage our value chain to ensure 75% of our suppliers by emissions set science-based targets by 2028.

Next steps include developing a Net Zero roadmap which outlines the path to achieving these commitments. Additionally, in an effort to help travelers understand and book more eco-friendly properties, Expedia Group has added industry-aligned attributes to its travel sites that help supply partners demonstrate their sustainability credentials. This allows travelers the ability to filter for hotels that have received third-party eco-certifications .

Social Impact

Expedia Group launched two initiatives focused on making travel more open, inclusive and accessible - the Open World Accelerator supporting small and midsized businesses that power travel, and the Made to TravelTM Fund, which provides funding to nonprofits around the world.

Additionally, the company and its employees continued its effort to help better its communities and their wellbeing and resiliency as:



$8.7 million in funding was provided to partners, and 60 nonprofits received grants to support their work

Expedians collectively volunteered more than 34,000 hours and supported more than 2,000 non-profit causes More than $1.5 million in grants awarded through the Made to TravelTM Fund in 2022 and 2023 to open access for underserved or underrepresented travelers to life-changing travel experiences

Inclusion and Diversity

Expedia Group made significant progress toward its global gender representation goal and exceeded its hiring ambitions in the U.S. for candidates from underrepresented identities (URI*).

The year marked the company's highest increases in hiring including:



4% increase for women year-over-year

8% increase for URI candidates year-over-year

48% of employees globally are women, with women representation at the leadership level reaching 40% 31% of U.S. hires were from underrepresented identities

Expedia Group also took an important step toward closing the gender pay gap by conducting its first all-company pay assessment across roles, demographics and locations. The company developed action plans focused on correcting disparities by making salary adjustments for all genders globally. After adjusting, women at Expedia Group earn USD $1 for every USD $1 earned by men, on a global basis for comparable jobs.

(*URI refers to Black, Latino/a/x, Indigenous and Multiracial identities)

The 2023 Global Impact report was prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). For more information on Expedia Group's Open WorldTM social impact & sustainability framework, visit .

