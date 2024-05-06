Network Coverage Acquires Madwolf Technologies, The Lloyd Group

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Network Coverage, a best-in-class technology solutions provider, is excited to announce the acquisitions of MadWolf Technologies and The Lloyd Group.





Headquartered in Danvers, Mass., Network Coverage has evolved dramatically since its founding in 1996, transforming from an MSP servicing the greater Boston area to a true, end-to-end technology partner that specializes in IT managed services, cybersecurity, compliance, cloud enablement, digital transformation and software development for mid-market and enterprise organizations across the United States.

Partnering with Washington, D.C.-based MadWolf Technologies and New York City-based The Lloyd Group, along with the company's acquisition of VersaTrust in Fort Worth, Texas in July 2023, expands Network Coverage's nationwide footprint and strengthens the company's comprehensive technology solutions and operational excellence.

“It's breathtaking to think about the journey we've made since I started here,” said Network Coverage's CEO, Alex Joy, who joined the company in 2011 as an IT Specialist and has been at the forefront of its rapid growth.“Forming a partnership with established, widely respected, forward-thinking organizations like The Lloyd Group and MadWolf Technologies is a seminal moment for Network Coverage.”

Douglas Wolfire, who founded MadWolf Technologies in 1996, foresees the assimilation with Network Coverage greatly enhancing service levels across the board for their client base.

“Network Coverage is a true, around-the-clock, one-stop shop,” Wolfire said.“Partnering with their superb support staff and being bolstered by their Network Operations Center will be transformative. We are so excited to be working alongside this group and their unbridled drive for excellence.”

In addition to their diverse client base, The Lloyd Group's President, Brian David, believes TLG's organizational maturity promises to have a major impact across the enterprise.

“From Day 1, this has been a collaborative partnership,” said David, who originally joined the Lloyd team as an IT Dispatch Analyst in 1999, four years after the company was founded by Adam Eiseman in 1995.

“We have fostered a culture throughout Lloyd that practices accountability and betterment, and we have seen nothing but the same traits from each and every member of Network Coverage. We are excited for this opportunity to join forces with the Network Coverage team and build something truly great.”

With these acquisitions, Network Coverage is now powered by a team of over 300 multitalented individuals across the globe, supporting clients from coast to coast across the United States, and throughout Europe, Asia, Central America and South America.

About Network Coverage

Network Coverage was founded in 1996 as an end-to-end Managed Service Provider, with focused attention on the intersection between sophisticated technology solutions and successful business strategy. We work with organizations to develop and deploy intelligent and intuitive solutions right at that intersection, navigating the complexity and opportunity across the technology landscape while addressing ever-growing compliance and security needs with industry leading expertise and experience.

About MadWolf Technologies

MadWolf Technologies has been delivering managed IT and security services to the NGO and not-for-profit community for nearly 30 years. Our clients are mission driven, and that has made our work absolutely mission critical. Everything MadWolf does is driven by the knowledge that our clients' good work will be most effective and impactful if their technology is crisp, secure, and protected. MadWolf Technologies is the MSP for Good.

About The Lloyd Group

Since 1995, Lloyd has been supporting businesses through sophisticated IT management that aligns with their corporate objectives. We listen, analyze, and implement innovative technology through an IT Management Framework in accordance with your desired vision. Through clarity, confidence, and solid commitment, Lloyd operates as an integral part of your evolving business strategy.

Contacts

MEDIA

Jesse Connolly



Senior Director of Communications



Network Coverage



...

The post Network Coverage Acquires MadWolf Technologies, The Lloyd Group appeared first on Caribbean News Global .