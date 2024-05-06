St Kitts – Nevis Supports Taiwan’S Participation In International Organizations

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BASSETERRE / TAIWAN – The National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis on May 2 adopted a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Criminal Police Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and other world bodies.

The resolution marked a concrete demonstration by Saint Christopher and Nevis of its unwavering cross-party commitment to Taiwan's participation in international organizations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Taiwan expressed sincere appreciation for this support.

According to MOFA:

“The resolution pointed out that Saint Christopher and Nevis, as a member of the Formosa Club in the Caribbean, cherish its diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognize that the two countries have steadily deepened their bilateral friendship based on their respect for the rule of law, democracy, and human rights.

“It also emphasized the nation's regard for Taiwan's involvement in international organizations and its related contributions, including improving global public health, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigating climate change, working toward net-zero emissions, combating transnational crime, and striving for international civil aviation safety and governance.

“Further, it expressed support for Taiwan's professional, pragmatic, and constructive participation in the United Nations and other international organizations and mechanisms.”

This resolution endorsing Taiwan's international participation, says MOFA,“follows that adopted last year by the National Assembly in support of Taiwan's bids,” adding,” It fully demonstrates the close and friendly diplomatic alliance between the two countries.”

The department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Communication, noted:

“Taiwan will continue to promote engagement in international organizations and deepen its comprehensive cooperation with Saint Christopher and Nevis to further enhance the well-being of both nations' peoples and realize the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

