ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2024: Optimizing Aviation Capacity For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MONTREAL / DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – The 2024 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS ), held under the theme“Optimizing Aviation Capacity: Strategies for Safe Skies, Sustainable Future,” concluded last week after a successful three-day run. The event was generously supported by the Government of the Dominican Republic and hosted by its Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC). GISS 2024 brought together over 900 delegates from 88 Member States, industry leaders, and international organizations to collaborate on critical implementation initiatives.

Collaborative efforts for capacity building

GISS 2024 served as a platform for forging crucial partnerships and agreements. A total of 19 significant agreements and letters of pledge were signed, solidifying commitments to capacity building and sustainable aviation development. The agreements and pledges focused on areas such as training, expertise sharing, and project implementation.

Ministerial roundtable: A shared vision for the future

A high-level Ministerial Roundtable, themed“Building Capacity to Achieve an Effective and Sustainable Air Transportation System for our Future,” convened 21 ministers and senior officials. The discussions underscored the importance of balancing aviation's economic and social benefits with environmental responsibility. The roundtable emphasized the need for increased investment in infrastructure, training programmes, and targeted capacity-building initiatives, particularly in developing countries.

Focus on sustainability and innovation

Building on the momentum from the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels, GISS 2024 placed a strong emphasis on sustainability. The event highlighted the crucial role of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and other clean technologies in achieving aviation's environmental goals.

FINVEST Sessions: Catalyzing sustainable investments

Dedicated FINVEST sessions explored innovative financing mechanisms to support aviation infrastructure development and the transition to a greener industry. The proposed ICAO Finvest Hub was also a key topic, highlighting the need for greater partnerships and increased engagement between the aviation industry and financial institutions. These discussions also touched on the crucial role of innovative financing in supporting the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and achieving the long-term aspirational goal (LTAG) of reducing international aviation emissions.

Looking ahead: 2025 GISS in the United Arab Emirates

As the curtain closes on GISS 2024, the aviation community eagerly anticipates the next edition of this impactful event. The United Arab Emirates will host GISS 2025, building on their strong commitment to sustainable aviation practices and innovation. Their successful hosting of the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels demonstrates their dedication to advancing the industry's environmental goals.

