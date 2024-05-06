Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3150867 KUWAIT -- Kuwait warned against a "barbaric attack" that the Israeli occupation forces intend to launch on the city of Rafah in Gaza Strip, which would result in a forced displacement of Palestinians, in light of the lack of safe havens due to the massive destruction caused by the Israeli war machine.

3150757 KUWAIT -- Winners of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award 2023 commended the event's contributions to in the digital domain.

3150859 KUWAIT -- Minister of Information and Culture, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said Monday that Arab Media Forum has been a breeding place, since its inception, for ideas, initiatives, and forward-looking studies in various fields of media in its written, audio, visual and electronic branches.

3150823 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti researcher Issa Dashti released never before seen pictures of Britain's King Charles during a visit to Kuwait more than three decades ago, on a day marking the first anniversary of his coronation.

3150874 CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad AbulGheit, called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and rein on the Israeli occupation.

3150864 MANAMA -- Kuwait Sporting Club (SC) basketball team clinched the West Asia Super League trophy for the Gulf region by defeating Manama SC 99-92. (end)



