Turkiye Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Turkiye welcomed on Monday Palestinian group Hamas announcing it had agreed to a Gaza ceasefire deal, adding that Ankara expects the same step to be taken by Israel, said the country's president.
"We welcome Hamas' announcement that it accepted a cease-fire deal in Gaza with our efforts, and the same step should be taken by Israel," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting.
Erdogan also urged "Western actors" to pressure the Israeli government to accept the cease-fire deal.
"We believe that there is no door that dialogue and negotiation cannot open," he said, underlining the importance of "good intentions and diplomacy."
Turkiye has repeatedly pressed for a cease-fire in Gaza since the early days of the conflict, some seven months ago, and has called on all countries worldwide to help make a deal happen. (end)
