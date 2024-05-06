Shares Of This Innovative AI Solutions Firm Rip On Updated Pricing

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This company is redefining the $25 billion security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business models. These solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35-80 percent when compared to the industry's existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model.

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a subsidiary of %ArtificialIntelligenceTechnologySolutions (OTC: $AITX), announced in a press release today price reductions for two of its flagship products: RIO TM 360 and RIO 180. The company stated that these reductions are immediate, with customers enjoying a 12 percent reduction on RIO 360 and a 14 percent reduction on RIO 180.

Steve Reinharz, CEO / CTO of AITX and RAD, had this to say,“This new RIO pricing not only reflects our dedication to quality and innovation but also aligns with our aggressive goals for expanding our presence in the mobile surveillance unit (MSU) marketplace. We are poised to meet the growing demand for advanced, cost-effective security solutions across various sectors.”

Shares were trading up over 20 percent in afternoon trade.