(MENAFN- The Rio Times) José Raúl Mulino, a 64-year-old native of Chiriquí, has become Panama's unexpected President-elect.



Until two months ago, he was a lawyer and former minister, serving as Ricardo Martinelli's vice-presidential candidate.



His mentor's disqualification thrust Mulino into the presidency after a turbulent campaign where he pledged to revive Panama's economic boom.



Mulino represents the Realizing Goals part , which deliberately aligns with Martinelli's initials.



Initially, Martinelli's wife, Marta Linares, was expected to run alongside her husband, but she withdrew to avoid electoral objections.



Mulino replaced Martinelli in March after the latter was disqualified due to a money laundering conviction.



His candidacy was confirmed by the Supreme Court just last Friday, and notably, he ran without a vice-presidential partner.







During his campaign, Mulino vowed, "Panama will shine again, like in Martinelli's era," associating his run with "chen chen," slang for money.



At his final rally, he highlighted anti-poverty and employment efforts, showcasing a video from Martinelli, recorded in Nicaraguan asylum.



From 2009 to 2014, Martinelli's government spurred economic growth and major projects like the Panama City metro, still widely acclaimed.



Despite corruption scandals, Martinelli's popularity endures, with balboa coins from his tenure, worth one dollar, dubbed "a Martinelli."



Mulino embraced this legacy , campaigning under“Martinelli Mulino 2024,” and visited Martinelli on election day.



However, political scientist Sergio García warns that deputies in Latin America don't always follow their mentors' paths, citing Colombia and Ecuador as examples.

Mulino's Rise to Power: From Martinelli's Replacement to Panama's New Leader

A maritime law graduate from Tulane University, Mulino cultivated a reputation for firm action in his lengthy career.



He helped oust Noriega in 1989, later serving as Deputy and then Foreign Minister under Endara.



His term as Security Minister sparked controversy, notably the fatal suppression of banana workers in 2010.



He faced abuse accusations for cutting cellphone service during indigenous protests, but authorities dismissed the case.



Corruption charges over radar purchases during Juan Carlos Varela's presidency implicated him, but he secured his release after six months.



Mulino aims to expand Martinelli's infrastructure legacy with plans like extending the Panama City rail line to Chiriquí.



He also proposes to curb migration through Darién's jungle and assemble a new constitutional charter for Panama.

