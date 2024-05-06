AMLO Defends Bolstering Of Mexico's Military, Saying It Fulfilled Mission

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the increase in spending on the armed forces during his administration, saying that they helped reduce violence and improve development over the course of his nearly six-year term. The president denied that the security performance during his term had been worse than that of his predecessor, President Enrique Peña Nieto. The situation when he came into office made it necessary to rely on the armed forces, he said during a morning press conference, explaining the change in his approach to military power during his government.“There isn't more violence, there's more homicides,” he said, providing information about federal-level crimes.“There's less theft than in previous governments, fewer kidnappings, less federal crime. What has been most difficult is homicides, because criminal groups were created, and I'll leave it to you to find out when, but it was during the neoliberal period. It's a task that takes time, but we are advancing.” An investigation by Bloomberg News and Presupuesta Policy Consulting SA showed that the extra funds allotted to the military have primarily been directed toward construction projects, while the budget to train and deploy soldiers remains practically unchanged in real terms. At the same time there have been over 170,000 homicides in 2018 through March, despite a 150% increase in the armed forces' budget. Read More: Mexico's Murders Top 170,000 as AMLO Directs Military Elsewhere AMLO, as the president is known, said the creation of the National Guard and the elimination of the Federal Police has helped cut down on insecurity and violence. It was savings from anti-corruption efforts that gave the government extra funds to spend on projects including airports and public bank branches, Lopez Obrador said.“All of this gives us money, and we didn't have the need to request additional money despite the fall in the economy because of the pandemic,” he said.

Asked about comments made in 2010 saying he thought civilian tasks should be left to civilians, he said he didn't precisely recall the statement, but that if he did make it,“it's wise to change one's opinion.” He cited projects such as the distribution of vaccines and cleaning up of seaweed along the coastline as part of the military's positive participation in society.

“I had the task of transforming the country. I found a catastrophic reality, precisely because of corruption, and I was not going to be able to do it without the help of the armed forces,” he said.“I am convinced that the two pillars of Mexico today, which guarantee its growth, the growth of employment, and security, are the Navy and the Army.” More stories like this are available on bloomberg ©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

MENAFN06052024007365015876ID1108179881