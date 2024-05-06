Xi Urges Macron To Help China To Avoid A 'New Cold War'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " Chinese President Xi Jinping called on France to help fend off a“new Cold War” as the European Union increasingly aligns with US concerns over security risks and trade tensions. He told French President Emmanuel Macron the two nations should uphold mutual benefits, and jointly oppose decoupling and the disruption of supply chains, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing comments made during talks between the two leaders on Monday. Xi is in Paris on a state visit before heading to Serbia and Hungary in his first trip to the bloc in five years. He is hoping to convince Europeans that Beijing offers an economic opportunity amid fraught trade relations. Read More: Xi Is on a Mission to Drive a Wedge Between US and Europe The EU and China have found themselves at odds on multiple fronts, including Russia's war in Ukraine and international commerce. Macron reiterated that there cannot be security in Europe without security in Ukraine. Xi, who has declared a“no limits” friendship with Moscow, said the conflict could only be resolved through negotiations involving both sides and warned against using it as a tool to criticize China.“We oppose this crisis being used to place responsibility on a third country, tarnish its image and incite a new cold war,” he said, sitting alongside Macron at a business conference in the French capital. The two leaders called for a worldwide ceasefire during the Olympic Games that start in Paris in late July. Trade Tensions European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who joined the talks earlier on Monday, said after the meeting that the EU is prepared to deploy all the tools available to defend its economies if China fails to offer fair access to its markets. The EU is becoming tougher on trade relations with China, echoing US concerns about state-fueled overcapacity in green industry. That rhetorical shift was already put into practice with the launch of a probe into subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles in the fall of 2023. The bloc followed up last month with a separate investigation into procurement of medical devices. France has been a key champion of the EU's firmer approach. In a speech last month laying out his vision for Europe's future, Macron called for the EU to do more to echo subsidies in the US and introduce preferences for its homegrown industry in strategic sectors including artificial intelligence and green tech. For its part, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products, a move that could hurt France's cognac producers disproportionately. More broadly, it has denied generating overcapacity and accuses the EU of protectionism. According to Xinhua, Xi reiterated that position in talks with Macron and von der Leyen, saying there is no capacity issue viewed from the perspective of comparative advantage or global market demand. Still, the purpose of face-to-face meetings is to try to bridge some of the differences between countries, and Macron expressed some hope for progress on trade issues.“I also thank the president for his openness on the provisional measures on French cognac and would like to see them not applied,” he said. To mark Xi's visit, Macron gave him some cognac, including from luxury giant LVMH and Remy Cointreau SA, among other gifts. With assistance from Katharina Rosskopf and Jacob Gu. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

