New Chair For Clothing Collective Charity

Clothing Collective is pleased to announce the appointment of their new Chair, Mark Curran .

Mark joins the board bringing a wealth of experience with him, gained from his senior roles at American Express where his responsibilities included building meaningful relationships and leading global negotiations with corporate partners.

Mark said of his appointment:“I am extremely excited to be joining such an innovative and relevant charity that provides clothing and dignity to those people in need.

“And likewise, to join such an amazing team at Clothing Collective as we look ahead to how we grow and develop the charity.”

Antony Wroe, stepping down from the role said,“It is very exciting for the charity to attract a new Chair with the calibre of Mark, we're all looking forward to the next chapter in the development of Clothing Collective”.