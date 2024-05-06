Entrepreneurs Benefit From Nearly 8,000 B2B Services At Baku SME House

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Entrepreneurs are increasingly relying on the banking,logistics, and cargo transportation services of privateinstitutions, Azernews reports.

According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency(KOBIA), private institutions, alongside state entities, areoffering a range of services, including banking, logistics, cargotransportation, consulting, mobile operator services, and legaladvice, to entrepreneurs at the "Baku SME House."

In the first quarter of this year, out of a total of 80,349services rendered to businesses at the "Baku SME House," 7,812services (9.72 percent) were provided by private institutions(B2B).

Notably, the majority of entrepreneurs seeking services from the"Baku SME House" during this period were primarily from "KapitalBank" OJSC (5,086, 6.33 percent), followed by "Bank Respublika"OJSC (1,025, 1.28 percent), and "International Bank of Azerbaijan"(1,022, 1.27 percent). Additionally, a significant number ofentrepreneurs sought services from "Dynamic Express" LLC (223, 0.28percent) and "Ase Express" (148, 0.8 percent).

These private institutions have been instrumental in providingessential banking, logistics, and freight services crucial for thesmooth operation of business activities for entrepreneurs.