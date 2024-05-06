Over 123,000 Ukrainians Already Attracted To Recovery Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of May 6, the Recovery Army project has engaged more than 123,600 unemployed Ukrainians in performing socially significant works.

That's according to the State Employment Service , Ukrinform reports.

According to the latest data, since s October 1, 2022, the State Employment Service issued 123,670 referrals for performing socially significant works, with the largest number, 22,129, recorded in Kharkiv region.

Donetsk (15,116 referrals), Kyiv (14,215), Chernihiv (13,557), and Poltava (13,291) are the regions with the largest number of unemployed citizens involved in the project.

In total, 19 regions joined the Recovery Army initiative.

UAH 885 million has already been allocated for payments as part of the project.

As reported, the types of socially significant works depend on the needs of a specific region. The military command, together with military administrations, determines what jobs are needed in the specific region, forwards that information to the employment service, which offers the unemployed citizens to join in performing such jobs. A fixed-term employment contract is concluded with those willing to join. From April 1, 2024, monthly salaries within the initiative increased to UAH 12,000.