Zelensky, Duda Talk Engaging Global South In Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed steps toward the widest possible involvement of the Global South representatives in the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

" I spoke with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and thanked him for his unwavering support for the Peace Formula and confirmation of his attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. We discussed steps to ensure the broadest possible participation of Global South countries,” the president wrote.

He emphasized that peace will be reliable only if it is based on fair conditions.

"Our Peace Summit provides the best opportunity to accomplish this," the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Global Peace Summit is an international conference that will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

