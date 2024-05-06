War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 62 Attacks In Six Sectors On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 62 enemy attacks in six sectors on Monday, most of them on the Avdiivka axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Monday, May 6, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 87 combat engagements were recorded along the front lines during the day.

Ukrainian aircraft struck 11 enemy troop concentration areas, whereas Ukrainian missile forces hit an invaders' artillery piece.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted a Kh-59 missile launched by the Russians.

Throughout the day, Russian troops launched 2 missile strikes, 69 air strikes and 52 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and populated areas.

