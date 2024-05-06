Arab Parliament Warns Of Israeli Occupation Invasion Of Rafah Consequences

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament warned Monday, of the consequences of the Israeli occupation's invasion of Rafah City in Palestine, endangering the lives of 1.5 million civilians amidst an ongoing genocide.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament called on the international community, especially the US, to intervene and pressure the Israeli occupation to end their massacres of the Palestinian people, and hold the Israeli occupation accountable for their human rights violations.

The Arab Parliament condemned the inaction by the international community, which allows the Israeli occupation to further its agenda of massacring and committing heinous crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Parliament reaffirmed its support for a ceasefire in Gaza so peace can be realized in the region, with Palestine becoming a sovereign state with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital. (end)

