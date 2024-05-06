Kuwait Amir's Representative Offers Condolences On Saudi Prince Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah offered condolences to the family of late Prince Bander bin Abdulmohsen Al-Saud. (end) aa

